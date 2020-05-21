Apple's LITTLE VOICE From J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles Set for July 10 Debut

Apple today unveiled a first look photo at "Little Voice," a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, that will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed original series and films, on Friday, July 10.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King, (O'Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it.

"Little Voice" is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Trek," "Lost"), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam," "Stepmom," "Waitress") and Ben Stephenson ("Westworld") are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

