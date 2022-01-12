Antonio Cipriano Joins NATIONAL TREASURE Series on Disney+

Jagged Little Pill star Antonio Cipriano has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming National Treasure series on Disney+.

According to Deadline, Cipriano portrays "Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed, goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories, sneakers, and business."

Also joining the cast are actors Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (12 Mighty Orphans), and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather).

The show will star Lisette Alexis as Jess, a DREAMer who goes in search of the truth about her family's history and recover a lost Pan-American treasure.

Production on the series is set to begin in January 2022. The series will begin streaming on Disney+.

Disney's blockbuster "National Treasure" films followed amateur cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicholas Cage) as he seeks out a treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence and missing pages in John Wilkes Booth's diary.

He is best known for originating the role of 'Phoenix' in the Tony and Grammy Award winning "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway. His regional theatre credits include American Repertory Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, York Theatre Company, Second Stage Theatre, New York Stage and Film, and Michigan Opera Theatre. He won the 2017 Sutton Foster Ovation Award for Best High School Theater Actor and was a finalist in the 2017 NHSMTA- Jimmy Awards.

He's performed in multiple concerts at Feinstein's 54 Below, including multiple solo shows. His soundtracks include the Grammy winning Alanis Morissette's, "Jagged Little Pill" OBC production. Michael Mott's, "In the Light Musical" and Phillip David Stern's, "Stone Crossed". His TV credits include CBS's "God Friended Me", Showtime's "City on a Hill" and HBO Max's "Sex Lives of College Girls".