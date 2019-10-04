Anthony Ramos Will Talk About His Upcoming Album at 92Y
Anthony Ramos will sit down for a conversation about his upcoming solo album, The Good & the Bad, at 92Y.
The talk will take place on October 25, the day the album releases, at Buttenwieser Hall.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.92y.org/event/anthony-ramos.
Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.
Watch the music video for The Good & the Bad below:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the musical's... (read more)
Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE
Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by... (read more)
Photo Flash: WEST SIDE STORY Film Wraps Production!
The Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story film has officially wrapped production! Amblin, the production company behind the adaptation, shared pic... (read more)
Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards Worldwide, Presented by TodayTix!
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Awards worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! Regional productions, touring shows,... (read more)
Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Becomes Overnight Sensation
Last week, the LAPD caught Emily Zamourka on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles. Now a viral sensation, Zam... (read more)
Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe, and More Will Join TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
The complete Broadway cast has been announced for the second year of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and bas... (read more)