Anthony Ramos Will Talk About His Upcoming Album at 92Y

Anthony Ramos will sit down for a conversation about his upcoming solo album, The Good & the Bad, at 92Y.

The talk will take place on October 25, the day the album releases, at Buttenwieser Hall.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.92y.org/event/anthony-ramos.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

Watch the music video for The Good & the Bad below:





