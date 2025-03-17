Anoushka Shankar Adds Second Show at (Le) Poisson Rouge in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WMI's Town Hall show with Anoushka Shankar on March 28 has sold out! Due to popular demand, a second show has been added at (le) poisson rouge on Thursday, March 27th.

Anoushka Shankar marks the culmination of her recent trilogy of mini-albums: Chapter I: Forever, For Now, Chapter II: How Dark it Is Before Dawn and Chapter III: We Return to Light with a visionary new live show. Written and released back-to-back during two years of an experimental, creatively-charged global tour of an ever-evolving programme, the performance of each Chapter infused the composition of the next. After first exploring the transient, bittersweet joy of a summer afternoon on Chapter I and an immersion into a healing, womblike night on Chapter II, Chapter III completes the cycle, leading audiences through each movement and into the strong, golden heat of morning- a time of strength, wisdom and change.

With 30 years' performance since her teenaged debut, eleven Grammy nominations and an Honorary Degree in Music from Oxford University under her belt, Anoushka has spent her career redefining the conventions of the sitar. Alongside an ensemble celebrated for their endless virtuosity, sensitivity and ear for improvisation, this show sees Anoushka expand the vocabulary of her sitar, looping and bending sound to create a bold new Indo-futurist vision for her music.