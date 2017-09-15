Annie Golden and More Among Guests for New Talk Show BARING IT ALL WITH CALL ME ADAM at The Green Room 42

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

From the internet to the stage, Call Me Adam's Adam Rothenberg will be bringing his fun, in-depth interviews to The Green Room 42 at The Yotel in NYC for a live monthly talk show called Baring It All with Call Me Adam!

With guests from film, television and theatre, Baring It All with Call Me Adam will feature Adam's famous interviews, along with games, performances and audience questions.

Helping Adam launch the show will be Orange is the New Black's Annie Golden ("Norma Romano") and Lin Tucci ("Anita DeMarco"), plus Broadway's Lauren Elder (revivals of Hair & Side Show), and award-winning composer/lyricist Bobby Cronin (forthcoming Mary & Max).

Since 2008, Adam has been conducting celebrity interviews. Along the way, Adam has been a contributor to StageLight Magazine, written pieces on The Tony Awards for CBS, hosted his own radio show It's Showtime with Call Me Adam.

Call Me Adam asks the heartfelt and fun questions others don't. His interviews are unique because Adam makes his participants feel comfortable & at ease, allowing them to open up, often times revealing things they never talked about in previous interviews.

Call Me Adam 's interviews have included Olivia Newton-John (Grease), Kathie Lee Gifford (Today Show), Mel B (Spice Girls, America's Got Talent), Lisa Loeb (Grammy Nominee, "Stay"), Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black, Broadway's Full Monty, Violet), Sutton Foster (Tony Award Winner, TV Land's Younger), Betty Buckley (Tony Award Winner), Gary Busey (Oscar Nominee), Sandra Bernhard (Sandyland on Radio Andy, Roseanne), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Liz Callaway (Tony Nominee, singing voice of Anastasia), George Takei (Star Trek), Ann Hampton Callaway (The Nanny Theme Song), & Rue McClanahan ("Blanche Devereaux" on The Golden Girls).

Call Me Adam founder and host Adam Rothenberg will debut his new live monthly talk show, "Baring It All with Call Me Adam," at The Green Room 42 on Monday, September 25, October 23 and November 13, 2017,, from 10:30pm-11:30pm. The Green Room 42 is located on the 4th floor of the Yotel, 42nd Street & 10th Ave. Tickets: $10 General Admission, $20 VIP, http://ow.ly/hmSK30f1qqz.

Related Articles