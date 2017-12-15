10th Annual JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA Set for This Weekend at 54 Below

Annie Golden, Will Roland, George Salazar, Santa Claus, and more join The 10th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza, presented this weekend, December 15-17, at Feinstein's/ 54 Below.

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks are back by popular demand in this tenth annual insane celebration of all things red and green. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and an ungodly number of candy canes, it promises to be the happiest holiday hoedown you've ever seen.

In honor of ten years of this holiday tradition, the 2017 extravaganza will have more performers, more performances, and more Christmas madness than ever before! Santa himself has released the following statement: "It's been an honor and privilege to be part of this most special holiday tradition for ten years counting. I always make time for Joe and the gang, even at this, the busiest time of year for me. They're all on my 'Nice' list!"

John Simpkins directs the performances, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper produces. Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, and Michelle Eden Humphrey is the costume designer. Max Friedman is assistant director and Paul Vella is stage manager.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as family members Ally Bonino, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Badia Farha (11pm shows only), Alexandra Ferrara, Amanda Flynn, Renee Gagner, Danielle Gimbal, Josh Greenblatt, Molly Hager (11pm shows only), Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jessica Kent, Rachel Lee, Lorinda Lisitza, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison, Molly Model, Eric William Morris, Kevin Michael Murphy, Shakina Nayfack, James Penca, Destinee Rea, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland (Fri at 11pm, Sat at 11pm, Sun at 7pm and 11pm shows only), Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten, George Salazar, Brooke Shapiro, Nick Siccone, Philip JacksonA. Smith, Jordan Stanley, Rachel Sussman (Friday and Sunday only), Jason Veasey, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Showtimes are December 15, 16 and 17 at 7pm and 11pm each night. Tickets start at $30. Feinstein's/ 54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street. Tickets are available at 866-468-7619 or at www.54Below.com.

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and a fixture on the New York cabaret scene. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award. Joe's songs appeared on Season 2 of NBC's Smash and his writing has been featured in The New York Times and The Dramatist. He is the author of Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams; Barrington Stage Company), Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz; Two River Theater), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group, Barrington Stage Company), the rock and roll Spaghetti Western musical Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova, NAMT), ReWrite (Urban Stages, Goodspeed Opera House), and Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People. Albums: Be More Chill (OCR), Things To Ruin (OCR) and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight Records. Upcoming: The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse (with Gregory S. Moss, directed by Christopher Ashley), and Love In Hate Nation, a commission from Penn State School of Theater. For more information, visit mrjoeiconis.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of- the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles