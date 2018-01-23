Annaleigh Ashford, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ruthie Ann Miles and More Join Planned Parenthood Benefit at Feinstein's/54 Below

Many of Broadway's hottest divas are working two full-time jobs: Broadway star by night and tireless Mama by day.

Join the Mamas of Broadway in a special one-night-only concert benefiting Planned Parenthood.

Hosted by three-time Tony nominee Celia Keenan-Bolger, and featuring the song stylings of Broadway's diverse group of mothers including Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, Ashley Brown, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jenn Gambatese, Tony nominee Anika Larsen, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominee Lauren Worsham, and more - you'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll give to a good cause and you won't hear any screaming children. Produced by Cara Cooper, Jessica Rush and Lauren Worsham.

Upon the birth of their daughters, Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush discovered the very unique challenges that come along with being a working mama on Broadway. They knew they couldn't be alone in their struggle to figure out how to juggle it all, and so they founded the Broadway Baby Mamas. Thrillingly, the group has grown to almost 200 women, and is a community of support, knowledge, love, and sisterhood in all things baby and beyond.

Come join a unique evening of song as we journey down the winding road of this new phase of life.

Hosted by Celia Keenan-Bolger, our company will include Annaleigh Ashford, Ashley Brown, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jenn Gambatese, Anika Larsen, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Lauren Worsham. Also, Jessica Bishop, Candi Boyd, Cara Cooper, Alison Cimmet, Blair Goldberg, Joanne Javien, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Amy Justman, Gina Milo, Happy McPartlin, Jessica McRoberts, Liz Pearce, Lyn Philistine, Allison Posner, Jessica Rush, Kristen Beth Williams, Dana Winkle, and some very special SURPRISE GUESTS!

Annaleigh Ashford, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ruthie Ann Miles and more in Broadway Baby Mamas Benefit Planned Parenthood plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 15, 2018. There is a $30-50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

