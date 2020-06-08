Ann Hampton Callaway Releases New Inspirational Single 'Carry On'

Platinum selling songwriter and pop/jazz singer Ann Hampton Callaway has released her new single "Carry On" to offer inspiration, healing and hope during this difficult time as we face racial injustice and a global pandemic. Ann recently said, "Across this planet there is much suffering, but if we summon our strength and unity, we can create a beautiful new world to offer generations to come." "Carry On" was arranged and engineered by Emmy-nominated arranger-composer-performer Irwin Fisch (Bette Midler, James Taylor, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand, Carole King, Celine Dion, Run-DMC, P. Diddy, Chuck Berry). A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the single will benefit Direct Relief - https://www.directrelief.org/ and Southern Poverty Law -Center https://www.splcenter.org/ .

"Carry On" is the second pandemic single Callaway has released, the first was the "The Hand Washing Song" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUy5nyYdmI0.

You can download "Carry On" on iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/carry-on-single/1515354832. Also stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and all music services.

Watch the official lyric video for Carry On below!



Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a platinum award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

For more information on Ann Hampton Callaway, please visit: www.annhamptoncallaway.com

