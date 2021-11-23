Angelina Bakery Unveils New Broadway Bombalone in Support of The Actors Fund

Angelina Bakery announced that they have partnered with The Actors Fund to create a special Broadway Bombalone featuring their motto "I Heart The Arts" in colorful sugar. All sales of this special bombolone are donated to this renowned organization that supports working professionals of the theatre and entertainment community.

To celebrate the opening of Angelina Bakery in the heart of the theater district in Times Square, Angelina Bakery looks to give back to the local performing arts community. As Broadway theaters re-open their doors, Angelina Bakery supports the efforts of The Actors Fund as they help professionals in the performing arts community as they get back to work.

Joseph Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund states, "What a 'sweet treat' to be included in the opening of Angelina Bakery in Times Square. As Broadway theaters re-open their doors, The Actors Fund is here to support professionals in the performing arts community as they get back to work. And, we can't wait for audiences to once again enjoy the magic of live theater-along with a Broadway Bombolone, of course!"

The bakery marks its official expansion with the opening of their new flagship store in the heart of Manhattan and theatre district in Times Square. Known for their Asian-inspired Italian baked goods, such as their iconic bombolone; Angelina Bakery opens their biggest location yet offering even more unique menu items and treats. The new flagship

Located at 1675 Broadway, Angelina Bakery's new location is a 4,000 square foot structure built across two floors. The décor boasts Angelina Bakery's iconic Tiffany© blue with added white and gold details and features a big open kitchen, visible to the street so onlookers on Broadway can peer in.

"Since I was a little boy, I always dreamed of owning a food establishment in Times Square," says Antonio "Tony" Park, Owner of Angelina Bakery. "Back then it was McDonalds. I used to race my skateboard up and down Broadway and then sit on the corner of 45th and Broadway and think about how many burgers I was going to sell one day. To now own a bakery in the center of the city, I can say my dreams have come true."

The ideation of owner, Tony Park, who is of Korean descent, but born in Palermo, Italy, Angelina Bakery, is named after his daughter and Italian grandmother, and is the ultimate foodie's nirvana. Serving the best of Italian and Sicilian pastries with an Asian twist, Tony has perfected the art of the bombolone, a sugary and creamy morning donut that is traditionally heavy. Applying Park's ancestral knowledge, Angelina Bakery's popular bombolone features less sugar and butter, but more water, with the taste remaining unchanged, but the caloric value at almost half of what a regular bombolone is (600 calories vs. over 1,000). Flavors vary from chocolate to pistachio and strawberry, but the breakfast menu includes high-end croissants, tarts, as well as Park's own proprietary invention, the Brissant™, a hybrid of a brioche and a croissant.

For lunch, Angelina Bakery introduces a pizza that combines three different styles of Italian pizza making - Romana (crunchy dough), Neapolitan (burnt finish) and Sicilian (crumby breading). A first of its kind, Park takes a risk to disrupt tradition and hopes to garner some great reaction. Other lunch choices include fresh pasta, from lasagna to pasta al forno, parmigiana and pasta al pesto as well as salads and appetizers of many varieties.

Gelato and cremolato (a mixture of granita and gelato) will be captivating tourists and locals alike with unique southern Italian flavors such as blood red orange, amarena (cherry), mandorla (almond), casata siciliana, watermelon, fig, licorice, ricotta and honey. If that's not enough, customers can also sit at the indoor bar and sip some fruit tea with bubbles, offered in glowing LED cups that will for sure guide your way home after hours. Among Tony's innovative creations, a Ciao Boba tea, a yogurt panna cotta drink with fruit frappe and yogurt panna cotta with Pistachio Boba all extremely fresh and light.

Exclusive to the Times Square location, Angelina Bakery will also offer a gold luxury dessert line comprised of custom gold cakes, such as their gold chocolate fortune cookie cake with matcha ganache and white chocolate pearls. Orders will be limited to 10 per day.

"I'm a New Yorker, a Korean, and an Italian. I bring to Angelina Bakery the memories of my youth in the Vucciria market of Palermo, the Korean spirit of finding new ways to create food and the New Yorker mentality that you can make anything happen in this City," adds Park.

To celebrate, all customers will receive a FREE Bombolone upon purchase during opening weekend.

To learn more about Angelina Bakery, please visit https://www.angelinabakery.com/ or follow @angelinabakerynyc.

Angelina Bakery is now available for local delivery orders and nationwide shipping via Goldbelly.