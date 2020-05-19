Andy Mientus' Musical BURN ALL NIGHT Releases EP Cast Recording
Burn All Night, a musical with a book and lyrics by Andy Mientus and music by Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses has released an EP cast recording,
'Hit Record: Demos From Burn All Night' is available now on the free streaming platform Bandcamp.
The EP features the songs "Hit Record," "Burn All Night," "Down to You" and "Famous" performed by the show's creators and other familiar names including Noah Galvin, Brian Charles Johnson, Damon Daunno, Blake Daniel, Meghann Fahy and more,
The show had its world premiere at ART in 2017 and tells the story of four lost souls who come to the city in search of themselves taking an unflinching look at being young on the eve of global catastrophe,
The world premiere was directed by Jenny Koons with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton.
The world premiere cast included Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, Spring Awakening), Ken Clark (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), and more.
