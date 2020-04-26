Andy Mientus, Michael Arden, Kerry Butler, David Korins, and More Will Appear On THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE!
Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, announced the new lineup of guests to appear on The Producer's Perspective Live on his blog, TheProducersPerspective.com.
Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport has been raising money for The Actors Fund and will continue to do so throughout the Broadway shutdown.
The Producer's Perspective LIVE! kicks off Week 6 with Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish, Those Were The Days, The Golden Land, On Second Avenue).
Other Broadway guests include:
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus - Tuesday, April 28th
David Korins - Wednesday, April 29th
Kerry Butler - Thursday, April 30th
Krysta Rodriguez - Friday, May 1st
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez - Monday, May 4th
Jordan Fisher - Tuesday, May 5th
Rob McClure - Wednesday, May 6th
Julie Halston - Thursday, May 7th
Ashley Park - Friday, May 8th
Santino Fontana - Monday, May 11th
James Snyder - Tuesday, May 12th
Lorin Latarro - Thursday, May 14th
Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
THE LION KING North American Tour to Release Live Virtual Content to Commemorate 18th Anniversary
Disney's The Lion King will offer a day of free live virtual content on the Disney on Broadway Instagram page (@DisneyOnBroadway) on Monday, April 27 ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch LOVE NEVER DIES with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues tonight with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST tonight, 24 April and be... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and More Join Sondheim 90th Birthday Virtual Celebration
Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take M... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Explains How Cancer Affected the Creation of LOVE NEVER DIES
Below, watch as Andrew explains how the show was created, and the hurdles the creative team overcame to make it a reality. ... (read more)