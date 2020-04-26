Andy Mientus, Michael Arden, Kerry Butler, David Korins, and More Will Appear On THE PRODUCER'S PERSPECTIVE LIVE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, announced the new lineup of guests to appear on The Producer's Perspective Live on his blog, TheProducersPerspective.com.

Through his Facebook page, Ken Davenport has been raising money for The Actors Fund and will continue to do so throughout the Broadway shutdown.

The Producer's Perspective LIVE! kicks off Week 6 with Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish, Those Were The Days, The Golden Land, On Second Avenue).

Other Broadway guests include:

Michael Arden and Andy Mientus - Tuesday, April 28th

David Korins - Wednesday, April 29th

Kerry Butler - Thursday, April 30th

Krysta Rodriguez - Friday, May 1st

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez - Monday, May 4th

Jordan Fisher - Tuesday, May 5th

Rob McClure - Wednesday, May 6th

Julie Halston - Thursday, May 7th

Ashley Park - Friday, May 8th

Santino Fontana - Monday, May 11th

James Snyder - Tuesday, May 12th

Lorin Latarro - Thursday, May 14th

Full schedule can be found at www.TheProducersPerspective.com/LIVE. The Producer's Perspective LIVE! is produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina.





