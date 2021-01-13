Andy Macktastic Brings The Fun With 'Good Times' Single

Andy Macktastic is debuting his new single, "Good Times" on January 15th available on all digital platforms. https://andymacktastic.hearnow.com/

Andy is a singer-songwriter who has also been known as a comedy writer and creator for SomeEcards, and for appearing in multiple productions of 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Beauty and the Beast, among others, around the country. This will be his first self-written, performed, and co-produced track of 2021 that he's releasing, his sixth overall, and he is very excited to share it with everyone.

On the release of "Good Times", Andy shares, "It has been my dream, for as long as I can remember, to write dance music. I wasn't able to write as much as I would have liked to, as I pursued a career in performing. After having appeared in around 30 professional theatrical productions, I realized that the dream I really wanted to focus more of my time on was my songwriting. I had been writing songs for years, but in 2019 I dedicated myself to it. This is my first song of 2021, but I have quite a few surprise song releases planned for the whole year. This song "Good Times" is one that I wrote after surviving a really tough time in my life. I began working really hard on myself and focusing on rediscovering my light again. This song came from a place of joy when I realized that I was successfully finding it again."

"Good Times" was written by Andy Macktastic. All vocals are performed by Andy Macktastic. Co-produced by Andy Macktastic and Josh Gold. Mixing by Josh Gold.

Andy most recently appeared on the theatrical stage in February of 2020, when he performed as Siegfried in the Jazz Ballet version of "Swan Lake in Blue" at the Greater Boston Stage Company. Other credits include "Thoroughly Modern Millie" as Jimmy at the Rev Theatre Company/Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Pat Denning/Dancer in "42nd Street" at Atlantic City's Tropicana Casino, Antipholus of Ephesus in "The Boys From Syracuse" with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Boston Landmarks Orchestra, among many others. He has sung the national anthem at multiple sporting events, including before WNBA, MLB, NCAA, MiLB, and NLL games. He also has written and created many jokes, cards, and memes for SomeEcards.com. He also appeared on Meredith Vieira's "Shower Idol" as a semi-finalist, and a finalist in "Wakefield Idol".

