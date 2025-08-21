Andrés Cepeda Comes to the Beacon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colombian producer, singer and composer Andrés Cepeda will bring his unique brand of Latin pop and rock to the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, November 6 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $300, $199, $149, $99, $69 (plus applicable fees) and available online now.

Andrés Cepeda's musical career is divided into two fundamental stages: his beginning with the band Poligamia (1989-1998) and his rise as a solo artist. Poligamia, hi Bogotá rock group, marked a milestone on the national scene with classic songs such as “Dispel” and “My Generation,” leaving a legacy of eight years of hits and four albums.

In April 2025, he released his fifteenth studio album Bogotá, from which the hits “Prométeme,” “El Café,” “Bogotá” and “Una Flor” emerge. This album includes collaborations with artists such as Andrés Obregón, Manuel Medrano, among others.

With more than three decades of experience, multiple awards and the unconditional affection of his audience, Andrés Cepeda has established himself as one of the most important artists in contemporary Latin music.