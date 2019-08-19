Andrew Scott Joins Lin-Manuel Miranda in HIS DARK MATERIALS on HBO

Andrew Scott, who is currently starring in Present Laughter on the West End, has joined the cast of His Dark Materials, a BBC and HBO co-production, according to Deadline.

Scott will play Colonel John Parry, the father of Will Parry, who is being played by Amir Wilson. Parry, who is also known as Doctor Stanislaus Grumman or Jopari, accidentally travelled to Lyra's world where he became a renowned scholar and shaman. His dæmon was called Sayan Kötör and had the form of an osprey.

Scott will join the cast of season two and the announcement was made on Twitter ahead of the season one premiere, which will air later this year.

See the tweet below!

His Dark Materials season one follows Lyra's searching for a kidnapped friend. She uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets a determined and courageous boy called Will (Amir Wilson). Together they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living - and the dead - in their hands.

James McAvoy, plays Lord Asriel who has a demon in the form of a snow leopard. Ruth Wilson plays the villainess Mrs. Coulter whos demon is in the form of a monkey. Lin -Manuel Miranda plays Lee Scoresby, a Texan who flies air balloons.

The series also stars Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Ian Gelder, Georgina Campbell, Lucian Msamati, James Cosmo, Ruta Gedmintas, Mat Fraser, Geoff Bell, Simon Manyonda as well as young actors Lewin Lloyd, Daniel Frogson and Tyler Howitt.





