Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Cancels 17 July Performances Due to 'Covid Related Precautionary Measures'

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella was forced to cancel both performances set to take place today, 17 July 2021, due to "Covid related precautionary measures." No details were released regarding what occurred.

The production is expected to resume performances on Monday.

A statement from the company reads:

It is with huge frustration and disappointment that we have to announce the cancellation of both Cinderella shows today, Saturday 17 July, whilst we take Covid related precautionary measures.

We hope to be able to resume our scheduled performances on Monday, but appreciate the enormous disappointment and inconvenience this will cause.

We will be in touch with all of our customers as soon as possible and do all we can to re-book customers into the best available seats as quickly as possible.

Thank you in advance for your understating and apologies for us all for the disappointment this will cause.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is now playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter.

Carrie Hope Fletcher plays Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the building has been extensively refurbished and renovated, including upgrade works to the auditorium and Front of House.