Andrew Lloyd Webber to be Vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial
Lloyd Webber shared, - 'I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely.'
Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed via Twitter, that he is going to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial.
See the tweet below:
I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial. I'll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely. - ALW- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 12, 2020
A COVID-19 vaccine, ChAdOx1, is being developed by the University of Oxford in the UK in collaboration with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In May, the head scientist of the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan, called ChAdOx1 the most advanced COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Phases one and two of the clinical trial took place in April in the UK. Safety and Immune responses were checked in more than a thousand volunteers.
In April, the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced an agreement to produce a billion doses of the vaccine, and agreed to make the vaccine widely available.
