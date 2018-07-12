Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend Could EGOT With A JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Emmy Win

Earlier today it was announced that JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR became the most Emmy-nominated live television musical with 13 nominations, including for the performances of John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Brandon Victor Dixon.

The production itself was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.

With news of the nominations, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Time Rice, and John Legend are all just one Emmy win away from becoming EGOT-ers - a term reserved for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award.

Webber has six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Oscar for "You Must Love Me" from the Madonna led film adaptation of EVITA. He served as an executive producer of Jesus Christ Superstar.

"I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.' We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show. I am extremely moved that the show continues to touch audiences nearly 50 years after it was written..." said Webber on his nominations.

Rice has three Oscars, three Grammys, and three Tonys. He was also credited as an executive producer on Jesus Christ Superstar.

Legend has ten Grammys, and won an Oscar in 2015 for the song "Glory." Legend is a Tony Award winner as a co-producer of the Broadway production of JITNEY.

A performance win for Legend, or a win for Outstanding Variety Special for Webber and Rice would earn them EGOT status.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Live starred Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy Award winner John Legend has been cast as Jesus Christ, rock legend Alice Cooper as the flamboyant King Herod and acclaimed recording artist, songwriter and Broadway star Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene. The cast also featured

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR was originally conceived as a concept album that hit #1 on the Billboard charts, and eventually made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer. Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas, and Jason Tam as Peter.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You