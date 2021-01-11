Andrew Lloyd Webber Sticks to CINDERELLA Timeline: 'I Remain Optimistic'
He also shared that he hopes to open the show at 75% capacity, moving to 100% "as soon as possible."
As West End productions continue to make schedule adjustments due to the nation-wide lockdown, Andrew Lloyd Webber is sticking to the plan for his new adaptation of Cinderella. He told The Stage that plans remain in place for the new musical to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with previews from Friday, April 30, 2021.
"I have taken the view, as far as Cinderella is concerned, that I am not going to change any plans at the moment... They really felt what would happen would be that January and February would be very bad, but that the combination of much better hospital treatment and the vaccine being rolled out would make things get dramatically better come the middle/end of March and that things would improve very fast," he told The Stage.
He also shared that he hopes to open the show at 75% capacity, moving to 100% "as soon as possible."
Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the highly anticipated new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.
The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairy tale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award®-nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit "Killing Eve," with a brand-new score from the Tony Award®-winning legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.
Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award® winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold-out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 2021.
The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White, and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Academy Award® nominations.
Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, LW Theatres are carrying out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and Front of House, as well as adopting measures to welcome back audiences safely as soon as restrictions allow. These measures are currently being trialled at the London Palladium and will be rolled out across LW Theatres.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you ...
Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week. Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the s...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights....
The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!...
PIRATES OF PENZANCE, ANNA KARENINA and More to Stream for International Theater Month
Broadway On Demand will present a new theatrical event, as part of its “International Theater Month” theme, including the documentary In the Company o...