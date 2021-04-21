Andrew Lippa, Tom Kitt and More Join Judge's Panel of Taylor Louderman's Write out Loud Contest

Write Out Loud has announced an exciting panel of adjudicators for this year's contest! Jay Adana (The Woodsman), Brandon "Blue" Hamilton (Justin Bieber's Never Say Never), Tom Kitt (Next To Normal), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Addams Family), Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening, Songbird), Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec), Kit Yan (INTERSTATE), and Nat Zegree (Fly More Than You Fall) will join the Write Out Loud Team -- Taylor Louderman (Tony nominee, Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy-- in reviewing this year's submissions.

Now in its third year, the Write Out Loud songwriting contest is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. 2021 submissions are currently under review, and the panel of judges will help select three songs to be recorded by a Broadway alum and distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with songs from 10 finalists at a date to be announced.

Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Mackenzie Szabo.

Watch Louderman perform the viral sensation 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé below!

Visit writeoutloudcontest.com for more information or follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and Write Out Loud on Youtube for contest updates and the release of our 2020 songs!