Andrew Garfield Talks Going From Spider Man to Jonathan Larson in GQ Interview

In a new interview for GQ's December issue, actor Andrew Garfield speaks with Deputy Editor Sam Schube about combating the excessiveness of being a celebrity after filming the Spider Man series, and the importance of managing it on his own terms.

In the interview he talks portraying Johnathan Larson, the creator of Rent, in tick, tick...BOOM!, becoming a public figure again, and how much has changed since his Spider Man days. Becoming a public figure again, however, was not without apprehension-he has changed a lot since Spider Man.

"A lot's changed since then," says Garfield. "Like losing my mum, and my psyche being totally rearranged by that. And life taking on a completely different hue and texture and color. And my inner being totally different. Tasting things differently. Hearing. Smell. It's all different. Nothing's the same."

tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Photo Credit: Katie McCurdy/GQ