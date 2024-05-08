Andrew Durand, Kecia Lewis and More Win Actors' Equity Foundation 2024 Performance Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Actors' Equity Foundation has announced its 2024 awards for actors who gave outstanding performances this past season.

The Richard Seff Award for two veteran actors is awarded to Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane in Hell's Kitchen), and Ciaran O'Reilly (S.B. “Screwballs” O'Donnell in Philadelphia, Here I Come!).

The Clarence Derwent Award for the two most promising performances of the season is given to Hannah Cruz (Inez Milholland in Suffs and Robin in The Connector) and Andrew Durand (Elmer in Dead Outlaw).

The Callaway Award for the two best performances in a classical play is awarded to Marin Ireland (Sonya in O'Henry Productions' Loft production of Uncle Vanya) and Jonathan Hadary (Waffles in Lincoln Center Theatre's Uncle Vanya).

"It is our great pleasure to be able to honor these hardworking artists," said Judy Rice, president of the Actors' Equity Foundation. "The Foundation celebrates them in a theatre season filled with unforgettable performances."

The Foundation will hold a ceremony to present these awards on June 24 in New York City.

The Judges Panel for these awards included: Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide; Adam Feldman, Time Out New York; Elysa Gardner, New York Sun, New York Stage Review; Harry Haun, The Observer; Kobi Kassal, Theatrely; and Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter, New York Stage Review.

About the Awards

About the Joe A. Callaway Awards

These awards were established in 1989 to honor actors for the best performances in a classical play in the New York metropolitan area, selected by a panel of critics.

About the Clarence Derwent Awards

Established in 1945, the Clarence Derwent Award is awarded to two actors for the most promising performance in a supporting role, as selected by a panel of critics. Derwent's will stipulated a Trust Fund for the Actors' Equity Foundation to fund the awards.

About the Richard Seff Award

In 2003 the Actors' Equity Foundation established the Richard Seff Award, an annual award to be given to a male and female character actor, 50 years old or older and who has been a member of the Actors' Equity for 25 years or longer, for the best performance in a featured or unfeatured supporting role in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. These actors may not be stars as determined by Equity, and an actor may only be the recipient of this award one time.