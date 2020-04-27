Andrew Barth Feldman and More to Appear on Nathan Fosbinder's Live Stream Event

Are you sad that the Coronavirus Pandemic has cut this Broadway season short? So is Nathan, your resident Broadway Screamer! Join the creator of D3@r Ev@n 0h N0, as he talks about all the incredible Broadway theater of this year, conjectures about who would have been nominated for Tonys, interviews some incredibly talented friends, and even makes them sing a little!

*Nathan has no affiliation with the Tony Awards.



Special Guests: Brittany Zeinstra (The Prom, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away), Nasia Thomas (Beautiful, Ain't Too Proud, Caroline or Change), and the boy wonder himself, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, your hearts).



The event will also feature interviews with Michael Roach, Noah Dunton, Caitlin Bower, Rosie Heller, and Max Beer.





