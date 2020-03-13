Andrew Barth Feldman and Broadway Friends Present Broadway Jackbox!

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman will be joined by his Broadway friends this evening for a game of Jackbox Party Pack and you can join in the fun via livestream!

His guests will include former Connor Murphy Alex Boniello, original Jared Kleinman Will Roland, Caroline, or Change's Samantha Williams, current Connor Murphy/Jared Kleinman standby Dan Macke, Jaime Lyn Beatty from StarKid Productions, and more!

You can join the livestream HERE when the game begins at 6pm EST.

"It's gonna be a lot of fun, and we'll do it a couple times for however long this crazy thing is happening! It's gonna be super silly and super fun," said Feldman in a tweet.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.





