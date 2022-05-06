Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Netflix's A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE

Andrew Barth Feldman has joined the cast of Netflix's new film, A Tourist's Guide to Love.

Deadline reports that Feldman is set to join Ben Feldman, Missi Pyle, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Rachael Leigh Cook, Scott Ly, Thanh Truc and Le Thien in the new ensemble romance.

Morgan Lynee Dudley, who was recently seen on Broadway as Frankie Healy in Jagged Little Pill, has also joined the cast.

Directed by Steven Tsuchida, the film will follow a travel executive, fresh off of a bad breakup, who accepts an assignment to go undercover to learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Once she finds an unexpected romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide, they reroute the tour bus to explore life and love in new ways. Production on the film began in Vietnam in April.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film.

He was recently seen in the second season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series on Disney+. He can be heard playing himself in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas