Andrea Martin and OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast to Join BROADWAY DREAM ROLES

Two-time Tony Award winner Andrea Martin and the cast of Operation Mincemeat will join the cast of Broadway Dream Roles benefitting Broadway Cares.



The one-night-only concert will make its premiere this Monday, April 28, 2025, at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.



Martin, who’s also a two-time Emmy Award winner, most recently starred in the buzzy new Broadway play McNeal. The lauded Operation Mincemeat cast features David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts.



Martin and the Operation Mincemeat cast join a lineup of previously announced performers, including stage and screen’s Erich Bergen, who is currently co-starring in this season’s BOOP! The Musical; Emmy winner and Tony nominee Liz Callaway, whose four-decade career includes originating iconic roles in Baby, Merrily We Roll Along, and Miss Saigon; Olivier Award winner Tom Francis, who is starring in the hit revival of Sunset Boulevard; Grammy and Tony winner Jennifer Holliday, who originated the role of Effie in Dreamgirls; Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, currently starring as Tessie Tura in the revival of Gypsy; Jimin Moon, who’s currently understudying Francis’ Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard; Zachary Noah Piser, who is starring in Redwood; and 2024 Jimmy Award winner Damson Chola Jr.

Jasmine Amy Rogers, starring as the title character in BOOP! The Musical, will close the evening with a special nod to a Broadway Cares spring tradition. The night will kick off with a performance by The Broadway Boys, known for rearranging traditional musical theater tunes with elements of pop, funk, gospel, and rock. Tony winner Kara Young will host the evening.



At Broadway Dream Roles, the electrifying mix of Broadway favorites and today’s rising stars will take the stage in a deeply personal concert. Each song is more than a performance - it’s a story. Whether it’s a part they narrowly missed, a song they’ve secretly sung in the shower or a wish never voiced aloud, performers will bring their dream roles to life. Broadway Dream Roles presents the unique opportunity to witness Broadway’s best at their most revealing, exhilarating and inspiring.

