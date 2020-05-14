Andrea Martin, Steven Weber, Tony Hale and More Featured in Today's New PACK PODCAST Plays

Today's 3 new plays released for The Pack Podcast feature "Lucy London" with Andrea Martin, Laraine Newman & Cecily Strong; "Manuscript" with Tony Hale & Diedrich Bader; and "The Cabin" with Steven Weber & Dayle Reyfel. Launched last week, The Pack Podcast is a new spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedy plays by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack that benefits The Actors Fund (www.ActorsFund.org) and Feeding America (www.FeedingAmerica.org). 3 new plays are available at www.ThePackPodcast.org and 3 additional plays will be made available each week on Thursdays. The first 3 plays released last week are "Hold" with Blair Underwood, Sherri Shepherd & Dayle Reyfel; "Bruce" with Rob Morrow, Debbon Ayer, Bradley White, Terry Walters & Constance Forslund; "The Munchkin" with Cheryl Hines, John Fugelsang, Mitch Silpa & Jackie Harris Greenberg.

The podcasts will feature over 35 actors including: Emmy-winner Tony Hale (Veep), SNL's Cecily Strong, Blair Underwood (Self Made), Emmy-winners Sherri Shepherd, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan, Tony-winner Andrea Martin, four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Oscar-nominee George Segal (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), Grammy-winning legend Peter Asher, Rob Morrow (Numbers), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) John Fugelsang (SiriusXM), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Willie Garson (Sex & the City), SNL legend Laraine Newman, Steven Weber (Indebted), Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Debbon Ayer (NCIS: New Orleans), Lucy Davis (The Office), Tim DeKay (White Collar), Larry Dorf (Nobodies), Constance Forslund (Baskets), Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Caspar Phillipson (Jackie), Jackie Harris Greenberg (Not Another Teen Movie), Emmy-winner Paul Greenberg, Intae Kim, (Weird City), Dayle Reyfel (Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway), Mitch Silpa (Nobodies), Beth Triffon (Fresh Off the Boat), Milanka Brooks (Black Mirror), Paul Rogan (American Horror Story), Terry Walters (All Rise), Bradley White (Mad About You), Maggie Wheeler (Friends) and more to come.

Pack created the international hit Celebrity Autobiography, presented on Broadway last year. His original live comedy play series The Pack has been performing live in theaters in Los Angeles as a monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available to all in the form of spoken word radio plays while benefitting two important organizations -- The Actors Fund and Feeding America. For The Pack Podcast, the actors will be recording and interacting from their homes worldwide from LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London and Copenhagen! Though the mystery of radio podcasts, listeners can experience these stories & voices in a unique and highly imaginative way. The Pack Podcast is produced by Jen Hegarty, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

Eugene Pack is the creator of Celebrity Autobiography which ran on Broadway & won the Drama Desk Award in the category of "Unique Theatrical Experience." He has performed with the show on tour and internationally including the West End, Scotland and the Sydney Opera House. An Emmy-nominated writer, Pack is also the creator/exec. producer of the hit CMT series "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team."

