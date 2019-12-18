André De Shields and More At Lincoln Center in January

This January, Lincoln Center presents a plethora of music and dance events across the campus. David Rubenstein Atrium continues its 10th anniversary year with free, eclectic live performances every Thursday. The 2019-20 season of LC Kids (October 5-June 7, 2020) is in full swing with free and ticketed events developed for toddlers, children, and teenagers stepping into young adulthood; and American Songbook begins its latest season with artists performing Broadway, folk, classical, and more.

*FREE Thursday, January 2 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Alicia Olatuja: Intuition: Songs From The Minds of Women

The "singer with a strong, lustrous tone and an amiably regal presence onstage" (New York Times) shares songs from her new album, Intuition.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets. FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

*FREE Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

C4 Trío: From Venezuela to the World

2019 Latin Grammy winners, Venezuelan ensemble C4 Trío transforms the cuatro guitar into a versatileand contemporary instrument with a whole new musical vocabulary.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Wednesday, January 22 at 7:30 pm

American Songbook

Rufus Wainwright: Songs That Built Me

With his emotionally candid melodies and "genuine originality" (New York Times), Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation. As a pop vocalist and songwriter, he has collaborated with musical giants, including Elton John, David Byrne, and Joni Mitchell. His musical output has been wondrously varied and prolific, including a historic re-creation of Judy Garland's 1961 comeback concert that was performed to sold-out, adoring crowds in New York, Paris, Toronto, Los Angeles and London. His last album was a setting of nine Shakespeare sonnets. For this highlyanticipated show in Alice Tully Hall, Wainwright delves into his catalogue, including songs that have shaped him as an artist and may preview tracks from his forthcoming pop album, to be released in Spring of 2020. Through a set list created specially for his American Songbook debut, Rufus will build a singular viewpoint of American song through his unique, unmistakable lens.

Alice Tully Hall, 1941 Broadway.

TICKETS start at $55 and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

*FREE Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA! 63

Los Cumpleaños

Opening set by DJ tres dos

Los Cumpleaños play a psychedelic take on Colombian Cumbia, Son Caribeño, Salsa Criolla and other tropical rhythms at this danceable, one-of-a-kind musical experience. Presented in collaboration with the NYU Music and Social Change Lab.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 pm

LC Kids

Philadanco

Renowned for its innovation, creativity, and preservation of predominantly African-American traditions in dance, Philadanco is now celebrating their 50th anniversary season under founder and artistic director Joan Myers Brown. This performance for young audiences and their families showcases a rich and varied program

of some of their most powerful works by today's most exciting contemporary choreographers: Between the Lines (choreographed by Francisco Gella with music by Philip Glass and Gidon Kremer), Endangered Species (choreographed by Anthony Burrell with music by Darryl Hoffman and Max Richter), and Enemy Behind

the Gates (choreographed by Christopher Huggins with music by Steve Reich).

Recommended for ages 12+.

Clark Studio Theater, 165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor. TICKETS start at $25 (Member Price $18) and are available by calling 212.721.6500 or visiting Kids.LincolnCenter.org.

Wednesday, January 29 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook

André De Shields: Old Dawg; New Tricks

"The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing," advised André De Shields upon accepting the 2019 Tony Award for his performances as Hermes in Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown. And keep climbing he does. At the age of 73, De Shields was the triple crown winner of the 2019 award season (also securing an Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award along with his Tony). In an illustrious career that has

spanned a half century, he has distinguished himself as an actor, director, and educator, getting his start as the title character in The Wiz in 1975. With profound wit, elegance, and charm, this silky veteran of the stage proves why his star is still on the rise.

The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $85 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

*FREE Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 pm

Atrium 360°

Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber's "Porgy & Bess The AstroBlack Trapfish Row Variations" The "multiracial jam army" (Rolling Stone) returns with their "caramelizations" to renovate Gershwin's masterpiece for the 21st century.

David Rubenstein Atrium, Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets.

FREE Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about accessibility or to request an accommodation, please contact access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375. For more information, please visit LincolnCenter.org/Atrium.

Thursday, January 30 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook

Stephanie Blythe is Blythely Oratonio in: "Blythely Ever After"

Blythely Ever After is a musical journey through the life of the tender, testosterone-filled tenor of the century, Blythely Oratonio. Known as the outrageous alter ego of renowned mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, Oratonio takes you on a journey through his art and life in a mouthwatering musical cocktail of opera, rock and

pop arias, garnished with a copious amount of facial hair. Blythe has performed on many of the world's great stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Paris National Opera, and opera

houses across the U.S. But fans of the opera powerhouse have rarely seen or heard her-him-quite like this. John Jarboe, co-writer & director; Arrangements by Daniel Kazemi; Costumes by Machine Dazzle with Rebecca Kanach. Developed in collaboration with The Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Opera Philadelphia.

The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $40 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

Friday, January 31 at 8:30 pm

American Songbook

Cowboy Junkies

More than 30 years ago, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective. The Trinity Session, recorded at Toronto's Church of the Holy Trinity, was like a whisper that cut through the noise-and it was compelling. The album stood out in the midst of the flash and bombast that had come to define the late '80s. The now-classic recording combined folk, blues, and rock in a way that had never been heard before and went on to sell more than a million copies. With their new album, All That Reckoning, the band once again gently shakes the listener to wake up, to take notice. "It's a deeper and a more complete record than we've ever done before," says guitarist and songwriter Michael

Timmins. "These songs are about reckoning on a personal level and reckoning on a political level."

The Appel Room, 10 Columbus Circle. TICKETS start at $100 and are available by calling 212.721.6500, or visiting LincolnCenter.org/AmericanSongbook.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You