André De Shields, Alan Cumming, Heather Headley, Karen Olivo & More to be Featured in HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Concert

A stellar lineup of theater favorites will show there's no place like Broadway for the holidays as they welcome you into their homes and hearts during Home for the Holidays on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The concert is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Watch the free stream at broadwaycares.org/homefortheholidays beginning at 8 pm Eastern. The stream will be available through December 19.

You'll feel the holiday spirit when some of Broadway's most celebrated stars perform songs based on traditions from their homes and from where their shows are set. With songs from comedic to heartfelt, it's your perfect seasonal variety show. From the welcoming warmth of Come From Away's Gander, Newfoundland, to the rich culture of South Africa through cast members from The Lion King, you'll escape into a world where Broadway can help make the season merry and bright despite today's challenges.

The illustrious lineup is set to include Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Carolee Carmello, Lena Hall, Heather Headley, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricomora, Jennifer Sanchez and the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices. More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Remy, from Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life of Times of The Temptations, conceived the show and will serve as host. Eric Ulloa serves as director. Music direction is by Jaime Lozano.

The stream is free and also will be available through streaming partner Playbill.com. Donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares at broadwaycares.org/homefortheholidays2020. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

