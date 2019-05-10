Amy Owens And Michael Barrett Present IT'S GOTTA BE BAD TO BE GOOD: SONGS OF LEONARD BERNSTEIN

As Leonard Bernstein once said, "Music can name the unnamable and communicate the unknowable."

Amy Owens, acclaimed soprano, and Michael Barrett, Grammy-winning pianist, embrace the composer's wisdom in bringing forth the ambitious new album It's Gotta Be Bad To Be Good: Songs of Leonard Bernstein, officially out now.

Comprised of a marvelous selection of never before recorded pieces, from Bernstein's collection, the pair executed a spectacular rendition that honors the late composer. In celebration of the Maestro's Centennial, Owens and Barrett initiated the project in 2018 with compassion and determination to highlight why Leonard Bernstein is the great American composer.

As a conducting student herself, Amy Owens has continuously been inspired by Leonard Bernstein and naturally teamed up with her teacher, Michael Barrett, who not only serves as the Artistic Advisor to the vast Bernstein Estate but who also worked alongside the Maestro as his protégé from 1985 to 1990. The partnership between the two is magic and truly emphasizes the create colors of Bernstein as they had access to understand the personality behind each song.

It's Gotta Be Bad To Be Good: Songs of Leonard Bernstein is out now!

For more information: amyowenssoprano.com





