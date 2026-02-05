American Young Artists Association Presents MOMENTS IN TIME Concert Series in Manhattan

The American Young Artists Association (AYA) successfully presented its concert series Moments in Time at Hungarian House on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The evening brought together opera, jazz, and chamber music in an intimate and elegant setting, offering a contemporary reflection on diverse musical traditions. Following the performance, the program continued with an invitation-only wine social, extending the concert into a cultural gathering for artists and guests.

The concert featured seven internationally active young artists across vocal performance, collaborative piano, jazz, and chamber music, highlighting the artistic depth and versatility of today's emerging generation.

The opera and art song segment was led by soprano Tasha Koontz, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2024. With a voice praised for both dramatic presence and lyrical nuance, she delivered a performance marked by clarity, balance, and emotional depth.

She was joined by collaborative pianist Nicholas Alexander Kaponyas, an award-winning artist who has appeared on major stages including Carnegie Hall. Known for his precision and musical sensitivity, Kaponyas brought exceptional professionalism to the partnership throughout the evening.

The jazz portion was presented by pianist William Schwartzman, a DownBeat Award winner and graduate of The Juilliard School. Blending classical rigor with the spirit of contemporary improvisation, his artistry has taken him to venues such as Carnegie Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall, bringing a vibrant and modern voice to the program.

Chamber music was performed by the Karuna Quartet, a Juilliard-formed string quartet devoted to chamber music as an art of collaboration and dialogue. The quartet includes Sophia Werner (violin I), Nicole Yun (violin II), Erin Emi Nishi (viola), and Isabelle Nichols (cello). Their performance captured the ensemble's refined balance and intimate musical exchange.

This event was conceived and produced by the core leadership team of the American Young Artists Association (AYA). Teddy Lei, Ming Zhou, Nicholas Kaponyas, and Jake Anderson served as members of the leadership team, collaboratively managing the overall artistic direction and execution of the concert series. Production support and on-site operations were provided by Jenny Guan and Caitlin Tierney, maintaining professional standards in both artistic delivery and live performance experience.

Guests in attendance included members of New York's cultural community, as well as leaders from business, finance, and public affairs. Rooted in artistic excellence, the event offered a meaningful space for connection across disciplines.

AYA expresses sincere gratitude to Bacchus Club for its continued sponsorship and support. The Association was also honored to receive an official Citation of Recognition from New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim, acknowledging AYA's contribution to youth artist development and cultural exchange.

As one of AYA's ongoing initiatives, Moments in Time is dedicated to documenting artistically significant live experiences while building sustainable, high-standard stages for young artists. AYA will continue to deepen the relationship between music, culture, and community through future concerts and interdisciplinary projects.