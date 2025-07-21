American Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2025–2026 Season Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2025–2026 season, featuring four symphonic concerts and one choral-orchestral performance led by Music Director Leon Botstein. The season will span from September 12, 2025 to April 16, 2026, with concerts taking place at Bryant Park, the Kupferberg Center for the Arts, Carnegie Hall, and St. Bartholomew’s Church.

The season opens with a free concert titled New York Profiles, spotlighting five American composers who lived and worked in New York during the 1940s and ’50s. Highlights of the season include the U.S. premiere of Peter Cornelius’ Stabat Mater, a rare revival of George Bristow’s Symphony No. 5 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and Hector Berlioz’s 1841 reimagining of Carl Maria von Weber’s opera Der Freischütz.

“In 2026, America observes the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” said Music Director Leon Botstein. “The American Symphony Orchestra joins that celebration with a season dedicated to both well-known and neglected composers whose work shaped our musical heritage.”

New York Profiles

Friday, September 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM – Bryant Park

Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 3:00 PM – Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Leon Botstein, Conductor

American Symphony Orchestra

The season launches with New York Profiles, a free outdoor program celebrating the rich mid-century American classical tradition. The program includes Ulysses Kay’s “Joy and Fears,” Henry Cowell’s Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10, Julia Perry’s A Short Piece for Small Orchestra, Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring Suite, and Norman Dello Joio’s New York Profiles. Seating is first-come, first-served. No RSVP is required.

Requiem and Revelation

Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM – St. Bartholomew’s Church

Pre-concert Talk at 7:00 PM

Leon Botstein, Conductor

American Symphony Orchestra

Bard Festival Chorale

James Bagwell, Music Director

The ASO presents the U.S. premiere of Peter Cornelius’ Stabat Mater, paired with Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem in C minor, in a performance of sacred music that spans German Romanticism and French Classical solemnity.

Tickets: $25–$65, available beginning September 8 at americansymphony.org

Forging an American Musical Identity

Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM – Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Pre-concert Talk at 7:00 PM

Leon Botstein, Conductor

American Symphony Orchestra

Bard Festival Chorale

James Bagwell, Music Director

This program celebrates the United States’ 250th birthday with the first performance since 1898 of George Bristow’s Symphony No. 5 (“Niagara”). Additional works include Dudley Buck’s Festival Overture on the American National Air, Wagner’s Grosser Festmarsch, and three African American spirituals orchestrated by Harry Burleigh.

Tickets: $25–$65, available beginning September 8 at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or in person at 57th Street and 7th Avenue.

Weber & Berlioz: Der Freischütz Reimagined

Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 8:00 PM – Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Pre-concert Talk at 7:00 PM

Leon Botstein, Conductor

American Symphony Orchestra

Bard Festival Chorale

James Bagwell, Music Director

To mark the bicentennial of Carl Maria von Weber’s death, the ASO performs Hector Berlioz’s 1841 adaptation of Der Freischütz, sung in French with newly composed recitatives. Berlioz’s orchestration of Invitation to the Dance is also featured, showcasing the Romantic fascination with myth, nature, and the supernatural.

Tickets: $25–$65, available beginning September 8 at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or in person at the Carnegie Hall box office.