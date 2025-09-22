American Girl Launches WICKED: FOR GOOD Elphaba and Glinda Dolls

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of Wicked: For Good's arrival in theaters in two short months, the highly anticipated film is partnering with American Girl for the release of new dolls of Elphaba and Glinda. The limited edition dolls are currently available on the American Girl website and can be purchased for those with an AG Rewards Berry account for one day only, ahead of the general release.

The 2-doll collection includes Glinda in her Wicked: For Good ball gown with embroidered details, layered tulle, and shiny butterfly-wing print, and Elphaba in an ombre-print dress that moves from green to black. Both also come with accessories, including Glinda's wand and crown, and Elphaba's signature hat and broom.

Collectors can also purchase Elphaba and Glinda's "Popular" pajamas, worn by the characters during the musical number in Wicked: Part One. The dolls retail at $295, with the separate pajamas priced at $80. Check out photos of the dolls below.

This latest announcement joins a slew of other Wicked tie-ins, including the Mattel dolls, Funko Pops!, the official movie screenplay, and more. Take a look at a comprehensive breakdown of Wicked: For Good merchandise here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.