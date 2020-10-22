American Dance Guild Festival Week 3 Features Elaine Summers and Dianne McIntyre

Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET.

Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild will continue their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals. The video stream, which runs for ten weeks, features works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The full 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below.

NEXT WEEK, October 26 through November 1, the 2020 ADG Virtual Festival will stream week three, a special tribute to choreographers ELAINE SUMMERS AND DIANNE McINTYRE, honorees at American Dance Guild Festival 2012. Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET. To be shown on WEEK THREE:

Elaine Summers

WINDOWS IN THE KITCHEN

(12 min, 16 mm film, Color, Sound, 1981)

Choreography: Elaine Summers

Music: Jon Gibson

Performers: Douglas Dunn, Matt Turney

The film was shot at the Kitchen's old performance space on Broome Street. Matt Turney dances with the light from large loft windows. For this special occasion, Douglas Dunn will dance with Matt Turney in the projection. Preservation of this film was made possible by a grant from the Women's Film Preservation Fund of New York Women in Film & Television.



INVITATION TO SECRET DANCERS (1973)

Participatory dance score by Elaine Summers for everybody. Because everybody is a dancer.

"Ordinary movements as a basis for free and open improvisation. There will be music which may or may not be followed. There will be projections. We hope you love the image of people dancing in many places. One may dance all alone or join friends or make friends."

Participating dancer: KIORI KAWAI and many more.

ELAINE SUMMERS, MA, (1925-2014) Fulbright Fellow

Dianne McIntyre

LOVE POEMS TO GOD (excerpt)

Concept by Hannibal Lokumbe and Dianne McIntyre

Music and Poetry by Hannibal Lokumbe

Choreographed and performed by Dianne McIntyre

Vocals performed by Tulivu

Costume by Brenda Brunson-Bey

Videography by the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Video Footage: Courtesy of Dianne McIntyre



The yearly American Dance Guild Festival is a themed live event which presents over 30 artists of diverse backgrounds, ages and aesthetics ranging from modern to post-modern, to performance art to cultural hybrids. Each year luminaries in dance are recognized with awards of Distinguished Artistry and Lifetime Achievement, and it is these artists who are featured in this special presentation.



The 10 Years Over 10 Weeks full lineup:



October 12-18: Donald McKayle, Erick Hawkins (2009)

October 19-25: Paul Sanasardo, Jane Dudley, Linda Tarnay (2011)

October 26-November 1: Elaine Summers, Dianne McIntyre (2012)

November 2-8: Lar Lubovitch, Marilyn Wood, Remy Charlip (2013)

November 9-15: Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn, Bill Evans (2014)

November 16-22: Doug Varone, Liz Lerman, Alice Teirstein (2015)

November 23-29: Jean Erdman (2016)

November 30-December 6: Garth Fagan, Martha Myers, Thunderbird American Indian/Louis Mofsie (2017)

December 7-13: Jane Comfort, Eleo Pomare (2018)

December 14-20: Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Gus Solomons jr, Abdel R. Salaam (2019)



To view the virtual collection on the above dates, please visit americandanceguild.org or vimeo.com/americandanceguild



"The American Dance Guild holds a unique position as both a promoter of the new and preserver of the living history of modern dance as an art form," said Gloria McLean president of the American Dance Guild. "We are digging into our extensive historical archives for this year's virtual presentation, and the superb artists represented offer an opportunity for students, teachers and researchers as well as the general public to engage in the rich heritage and diverse subject matter of modern dance."



The 2020 American Dance Guild Virtual Performance Festival 10 Years Over 10 Weeks gratefully acknowledges support from Jody and John Arnhold | Arnhold Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, and The Janis and Alan Menken Charity Fund.

