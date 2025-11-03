American Ballet Theatre Reveals Casting for Inaugural Spring Season At The David H. Koch Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Ballet Theatre has announced full casting for its 2026 Spring season at the David H. Koch Theater, running March 6–21, marking the company’s inaugural spring engagement at Lincoln Center.

The season features the return of Lar Lubovitch’s Othello: A Dance in Three Acts alongside repertory performances of Alexei Ratmansky’s Firebird, George Balanchine’s Mozartiana, and Petipa’s Raymonda: Grand Pas Hongrois.

The principal roster for the season includes Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Daniel Camargo, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Isaac Hernández, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, James Whiteside, and Roman Zhurbin.

Guest artist Fabrice Calmels will make his ABT debut this spring, performing the title role in Othello on March 7, 10, and 20. A former principal dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, Calmels has performed the role to critical acclaim throughout his career, including at the Benois de la Danse Gala at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre.

Lubovitch’s Othello opens the season on Friday, March 6, with Calvin Royal III as Othello, Fangqi Li as Desdemona, James Whiteside as Iago, and Isabella Boylston as Emilia. The ballet is set to a commissioned score by Elliot Goldenthal, with designs by George Tsypin, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Patricia Collins, and projections by Wendall K. Harrington. Last performed by ABT in 2015, the work premiered in 1997 at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Ratmansky’s Firebird returns for nine performances between March 13–18 and 21, with Catherine Hurlin, Daniel Camargo, SunMi Park, and Cory Stearns leading the opening cast. The Stravinsky ballet features designs by Simon Pastukh and Galina Solovyeva, lighting by Brad Fields, and projections by Wendall K. Harrington.

Balanchine’s Mozartiana will be presented beginning March 13, led by Devon Teuscher and Joo Won Ahn, with additional performances on March 14, 18, and 21. The work, set to Tchaikovsky’s Suite No. 4, Mozartiana, was one of Balanchine’s final creations and entered ABT’s repertory in 2004.

Raymonda: Grand Pas Hongrois, drawn from Act III of Petipa’s full-length Raymonda, will premiere March 14 with Hee Seo and Isaac Hernández in the leading roles. Additional performances are scheduled through March 21, paired with Firebird on mixed bills.

The ABT Masters Series will return on Saturday, March 21, offering an immersive, daylong experience for adult ballet enthusiasts featuring classes, workshops, and artist talks culminating in attendance at that evening’s performance of Firebird. Enrollment is open to participants ages 20 and up with beginner to advanced-beginner experience. Details are available at abt.org/ABT-Masters-Series.

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Spring season are now on sale, starting at $35. Purchases may be made online at ABT.org, by phone at 212-496-0600, or in person at the Koch Theater box office. Patrons can save over 20% with ABT’s “Create Your Own” subscription package by selecting three or more performances.

Founded in 1940, American Ballet Theatre is recognized as one of the world’s leading classical dance companies. Designated by Congress as “America’s National Ballet Company,” ABT continues to tour nationally and internationally, presenting a repertoire that spans the full range of classical and contemporary ballet.