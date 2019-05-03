American Ballet Theatre And Serendipity 3 Team Up To PresentÂ Ballet-inspired Dessert

In celebration of American Ballet Theatre's performances of Whipped Cream and the Company's 2019 Spring season at the Metropolitan Opera House, NYC's legendary restaurant Serendipity 3 has created Whipped Cream - The Sundae, a fantastical confection based on ABT's fantastical ballet.

Beginning May 7 through July 6, guests of Serendipity 3 (225 E. 60th Street) can order Whipped Cream - The Sundae, a colorful combination of coconut "cloud" cake, a giant scoop of "Vanilla Vogue" ice cream and whirling tumbles of hot fudge, topped with a giant cloud of whipped cream, coconut flakes and candy flowers, stars and curls. A princess ballerina presides over this most festive sundae.

Whipped Cream - The Sundae is inspired by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky's ballet about a young boy who overindulges at a Viennese pastry shop and falls into a delirium. He is ultimately rescued by Princess Praline when her delectable entourage of sweets comes to life. American Ballet Theatre's performances of Whipped Cream, featuring sets and costumes by pop artist Mark Ryden, are scheduled for Friday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 29 at Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera House.

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2019 Metropolitan Opera House season, beginning at $25, are available online, at the Met box office or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th streets in New York City. For more information, visit ABT's website at www.abt.org.





