Amanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie Musical

The Mean Girls movie musical will begin filming this spring.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that the four stars of the original Mean Girls movie are "dead set" on appearing in the upcoming movie musical adaptation.

While on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the original film, revealed that she, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert are hoping to appear in the new movie musical.

"It's not really up to us anymore ... It would be nice to hang out. I just think that this legacy has just broken all records. Everything that Tina [Fey] keeps doing, just putting it in a different way with the Broadway show, so amazing. Who wouldn't want to be a part of it? It's nice," Seyfried revealed.

Seyfried also spoke about the movie musical with Entertainment Tonight, further assuring fans that they are "100% into" making a cameo. She went on to share her idea of what roles the four of them can appear as.

"Maybe the mothers of our characters? That's what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script," Seyfried revealed.

If the four actress were to join the film, they would be appearing alongside fellow original cast members Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who are reprising their roles from the 2004 film.

The movie is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the interview clip here:

