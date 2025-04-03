Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes In Motion Reveal April Studio Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has revealed their April Studio Offerings at their new home, Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio: 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10013. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre is celebrating springtime with new class offerings and workshops for all levels.

First time students use promo code NEWCLIENT for 50% off your first class. https://amandaselwyndancestudio.org/.

April Workshop & Master Class Schedule

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Contemporary Partnering with Michelle Thompson Ulerich & Caleb Patterson | 2-3:30pm

Please join us for a co-taught Contemporary Partnering class with Michelle Thompson and Caleb Patterson. The class will start with a warm up, move to foundational partnering exercises and skills, and then learn choreography. Come with a friend or by yourself and we will pair you up.

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Contemporary Jazz Fusion with Isaac Kerr | 5:30-6:30pm

Contemporary Jazz Fusion is designed for intermediate to advanced dancers and includes a warm-up, progressive sequences, and combinations. It features elements of classical jazz blended with contemporary and modern styles.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Desi Flow - Contemporary & Indian Fusion with Rohan Bhargava | 3-4:30pm

Through a fusion of dance styles including Contemporary, Bhangra, Bollywood, Floorwork, and Street Jazz, Rohan's class emphasizes discovering a dynamic flow within the body. The session begins with a holistic warm-up designed to break down the mechanics of moving into, out of, and around the floor. Center and across-the-floor phrases introduce techniques and movements that prepare participants for the choreography later in class. The session concludes with a musical and virtuosic phrase inspired by Rohan's work as Artistic Director of Rovaco Dance Company. Come ready to sweat, find joy, and challenge both your mind and body.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Master Class: Big Juicy LIVE Flow REVIVAL with Sheri Celentano & Johnny Holleran | 6:30pm

For the last 12 plus years Sheri Celentano and Johnny Holleran have joined forces to create a dynamic, spiritual experience of yoga and music. This project has been across the States and in Europe, has served yoga centers, music and yoga festivals as well as the youth of NYC at the Rubin Museum. From Bonnaroo Festival, Canadian Yoga Festivals, German Yoga Conferences to small group classes, music and yoga together bring harmony to your very being! Allow us to transport you into a world of movement , sound and depth.

Sheri brings her Brooklyn Sass, Vinyasa Flow and deep sense of compassion paired with a fiery and nurturing nature, while Johnny, coming from the West Coast of Ireland brings masterful guitar playing, deep soulful singing and solid earth energy. The combo will be memorable!

Recurring Classes Schedule

Ballet Fundamentals with Manon Hallay

Thursdays at 2pm

Latin Dance Fundamentals with Angelica Barbosa

Thursdays at 6pm

Youth Programs

Tuesday Afterschool Dance Club

April 22- June 17, 2025

Hip Hop (Ages 7-12) | 3-4 p.m.

Modern/Jazz (Ages 7-12) | 4-5 p.m.

Saturday Youth Series

April 22- June 17, 2025

Creative Movement and Pre-Ballet | 9-9:45 am | (Ages 3-4)

Modern Fundamentals | 10-11 am | (Ages 5-8)

Jazz Dance | 11-12 pm | (Ages 7-10)

For dancers from ages 3-12 years old. Registration inquiries, please email: ashley@amandaselwyndance.org