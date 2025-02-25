Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present World Premiere Of AWAKEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present the World Premiere of Awaken as their 25th Anniversary Performance Season on Thursday - Saturday, May 8-10, 2025 at 7:30pm at Live Arts Theater. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $20 for students/ seniors. Saturday Performance will be followed by a Gala Reception. Tickets to the Saturday Gala & Performance are $105.

Awaken will weave original material with resonant choreography from Selwyn's 25 years of rich repertory. The piece will explore the struggle between distraction, a quest for certainty, and living in an embodied present. Selwyn's athletic choreography will dramatize the complexities of staying grounded, connected, and present in a modern world of endless distraction, consumerism, and convenience. Shifting sections of the work will zero in on our relationship with ambiguity, control, trust, overthinking, vulnerability, and resilience. Awaken will unpack Selwyn's 25 years of choreographic work to create a compelling evening of dance.

Awaken will feature Selwyn's company of 15 dancers and include live original music by Jojo Soul, Sound Design by Joel Wilhelmi, Scenic Design by Rob Dutiel, Lighting Design by Dan Ozminkowski, Costume Design by Anna-Alisa Belous, and Stage Management by Gina Solebello.

Company Dancers: Torrey Harada, Rehearsal Director; Manon Hallay, Artistic Associate; Ashley McQueen, Artistic Associate; Kevin Avila, Emanuele Fiore, Alexa Garzon, Gianna Guzzo, Misaki Hayama, Minseon Kim Jeun, Isaac Kerr, Madeline Kuhlke, Jack Randel, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Oscar Rodriguez

Join us post-show on Saturday, May 10 for our 25th Anniversary GALA: Looking Back, Moving Forward. Click "Performance and Reception" when completing your purchase.

GALA Honorees: Jane Schreck, Former Company Manager; Manon Hallay, Company Dancer & Artistic Associate; PS 177 Queens, Principal Duffy & AP Dickerson; PS 89 Queens/Child Center of NY, Elisa Pimentel

About Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre presents dynamic dance theatre productions that activate emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.