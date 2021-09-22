Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Announces Free Open Rehearsal Of Work-in-Process

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has announced a FREE open rehearsal on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 6:30pm at Gibney Studios, 280 Broadway, NYC. Get a sneak peek at the creative process, get to know the artists, and see the developing material of Selwyn's newest work, Threads. For more information and to watch a trailer, visit amandaselwyndance.org/open-rehearsal-october-2021. This free event is supported by the NY City Artist Corps and NYSCA's Re-Start NYC Rapid Live Performance Grants. To reserve a spot, visit amandaselwyndance.networkforgood.com/events/34477-open-rehearsal-tuesday-october-26-2021.

"Threads will explore what holds us together in isolation and the practice of letting go," said Amanda Selwyn, Artistic Director. "This pandemic has brought into focus where priorities are, the value of our human connections, and the very fleeting nature of it all. We are just a moment away from change. The threads can be fixed, torn, mended, or woven. The music and the movement in this innovative evening-length work will embody these ties that hold us together and their fragility to pull us apart. This is a story of heartbreak, forgiveness, loss, new beginnings, agency, and powerlessness. Threads build bridges, celebrate difference, and connect us. We are only as alone as the next knot - accidental or purposeful. We are meant to be tangled in this dance of our lives. Threads is a tribute to the grit and resilience of this moment - a willingness to do the work and to inquire, to sit in uncertainty and ponder what is on the other side. It starts as a thread of an idea and, from that thread, a fabric of meaning emerges. One thread at a time. By listening, pulling, teasing, tearing at each piece. Showing up in it. We can only see when our minds, eyes, and hearts are open. We can only see when we are ready. When we aren't looking. In this pause, we step forward and balance on a thread to discover divine beauty. We measure risk, we acknowledge what is gone, we let go."

Threads will premiere in full April 7-9, 2022, at New York Live Arts as the Dance Theatre's 22nd Annual Performance Season.

Gibney requires that all attendees share their proof of vaccination prior to arriving at the studio. Please visit https://form.jotform.com/212205198328050 to share your vaccination verification.