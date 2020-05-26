Amanda Kloots Shares That Doctors Continue to See Small Improvements in Nick Cordero's Health

Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero, who has now spent 56 days in the ICU. Last week, Cordero woke up from a coma due to complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Kloots now said that Cordero is "slowly recovering."

"They saw some success with proning Nick, so they are going to continue doing that with him, where they flip him on his tummy and then put him on his back, and then back on his tummy," says Kloots. "They are seeing some improvement with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising."

"They also started some new antibiotics and a high dose of Vitamin C to start working on his immune system. All of these things seem to be slowly helping, and we're just keeping our fingers crossed that we'll continue to see improvements."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

