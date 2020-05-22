Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero Has Taken a 'Step Forward' in Health Battle
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.
Last week, Cordero woke up from a coma due to complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Yesterday, Kloots shared that Cordero's health took a negative turn, but we are happy to report that today, she shared that he has taken a "step forward" in his recovery.
"Pne of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back," she explained. "And that's kind of what happened to us in these last 24 hours. I am happy to say that it looks like we're on a step forward again."
Kloots thanked everyone who has been praying and supporting their family during this time, as well as the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
"It's been another roller coaster but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer, and the power of energy and support," she said.
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)