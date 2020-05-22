Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero Has Taken a 'Step Forward' in Health Battle

Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.

Last week, Cordero woke up from a coma due to complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation of his leg. Yesterday, Kloots shared that Cordero's health took a negative turn, but we are happy to report that today, she shared that he has taken a "step forward" in his recovery.

"Pne of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back," she explained. "And that's kind of what happened to us in these last 24 hours. I am happy to say that it looks like we're on a step forward again."

Kloots thanked everyone who has been praying and supporting their family during this time, as well as the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"It's been another roller coaster but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer, and the power of energy and support," she said.

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $525,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

