Amanda Kloots Confirmed For Season 30 of DANCING WITH THE STARS; Full Cast Announced!

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" 2021 celebrity cast was announced today on ABC's "Good Morning America," live from Disney's California Adventure. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom for its milestone 30th season.

The cast joins Suni Lee and Jojo Siwa, both of whom were previously announced at ABC's 2021 TCA Virtual Press Conferences last month. The new celebrity cast will debut during the premiere, live on Monday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET, on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The celebrities heading to the ballroom are: Amanda Kloots (The Talk), Country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girl Melanie C, Christine Chiu (Bling Empire), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Social media star Olivia Jade, Matt James (The Bachelor), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Kenya Moore ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and Popstar Jojo Siwa.

The professional dancers this season will include:, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, WITNEY CARSON, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, and Britt Stewart.

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

During its fall 2020 run, ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in its two-hour time slot among Adults 18-49. The series finished among last season's Top 5 most-watched unscripted series with Total Viewers.

Amanda Kloots is a television host, bestselling author, Broadway actress and award-winning fitness entrepreneur. Kloots can currently be seen as a co-host of The Talk, CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show highlighting current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. Kloots recently released her memoir, the New York Times bestseller "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero" that was co-authored with her sister Anna Kloots. A former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, Kloots performed on a variety of stage, film and TV productions for over 17 years.