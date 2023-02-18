Amanda Green, Nick Wyman, and More To Join ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY Reunion

The 45th anniversary reunion of On the Twentieth Century hosted by 15-year-old podcaster Charles Kirsch will include special messages from Amanda Green, daughter of lyricist and bookwriiter Adolph Green, production replacements Jeff Keller and Nick Wyman, understudy Melanie Vaughan and dancer Maris Clement.

The reunion, which will air on Sunday, February 19 at 8:00 PM EST will also feature Susan Cella, John Cullum, Christine Ebersole, Larry Fuller, Mel Johnson, Jr., Judy Kaye, George Lee Andrews, Craig Lucas, and Joanna Merlin.

It will be available on Youtube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1fZxMtJGH4

Theater historians herald On the Twentieth Century as one of the last vestiges of the Golden Age of Broadway, and this panel will be an in-depth look featuring never-before-heard stories about the magic of that original production.

Charles Kirsch is the host of Backstage Babble, which since August 2020 has presented over 130 in-depth interviews with leading figures in the theater industry including Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and Joel Grey. He has also hosted three game night benefits for the non-profit organization Dancers Over 40, and his YouTube reunions of Follies and Applause have garnered thousands of viewers. He is a contributor to Cast Album Reviews, Encore Magazine, and the new book 50 Key Stage Musicals, edited by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew.