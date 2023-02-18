Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amanda Green, Nick Wyman, and More To Join ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY Reunion

Amanda Green, Nick Wyman, and More To Join ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY Reunion

The reunion will air on YouTube on Sunday, February 19 at 8:00 PM EST.

Feb. 18, 2023  

The 45th anniversary reunion of On the Twentieth Century hosted by 15-year-old podcaster Charles Kirsch will include special messages from Amanda Green, daughter of lyricist and bookwriiter Adolph Green, production replacements Jeff Keller and Nick Wyman, understudy Melanie Vaughan and dancer Maris Clement.
The reunion, which will air on Sunday, February 19 at 8:00 PM EST will also feature Susan Cella, John Cullum, Christine Ebersole, Larry Fuller, Mel Johnson, Jr., Judy Kaye, George Lee Andrews, Craig Lucas, and Joanna Merlin.

It will be available on Youtube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1fZxMtJGH4

Theater historians herald On the Twentieth Century as one of the last vestiges of the Golden Age of Broadway, and this panel will be an in-depth look featuring never-before-heard stories about the magic of that original production.

Charles Kirsch is the host of Backstage Babble, which since August 2020 has presented over 130 in-depth interviews with leading figures in the theater industry including Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and Joel Grey. He has also hosted three game night benefits for the non-profit organization Dancers Over 40, and his YouTube reunions of Follies and Applause have garnered thousands of viewers. He is a contributor to Cast Album Reviews, Encore Magazine, and the new book 50 Key Stage Musicals, edited by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away Photo
Barbara Siman Strouse Has Passed Away
Barbara Siman Strouse, veteran Broadway actress, director, and choreographer passed away on February 16th, according to her official obituary.
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose Photo
BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose will open the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with a musical performance inspired by this year's nominees. This year's BAFTAs will be held Sunday, February 19th, streaming for US viewers on BritBox at 2pm EST, and airing in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.
Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellows Photo
Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship
Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones, and Program Director Nik Whitcomb, has announced that Lanise Antoine Shelley has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship.
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway! Photo
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!

More Hot Stories For You


Black Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing FellowshipBlack Theatre Coalition Announces Recipient Of The 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship
February 17, 2023

Black Theatre Coalition co-founders T. Oliver Reid, Warren Adams, and Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee, along with Executive Director Olivia Jones, and Program Director Nik Whitcomb, has announced that Lanise Antoine Shelley has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 American Express Directing Fellowship.
Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!Photos: On The Red Carpet For THE WANDERERS Opening Night Off-Broadway!
February 17, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. See photos from the opening night celebration!
Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!
February 17, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella has just released the exclusive first image of leading-lady, Linedy Genao, as ‘Cinderella’ in the highly anticipated new musical ahead of tonight’s sold-out first preview. 
Video: Glenn Close, Betty Buckley & Elaine Paige Send Well Wishes to BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy GenaoVideo: Glenn Close, Betty Buckley & Elaine Paige Send Well Wishes to BAD CINDERELLA's Linedy Genao
February 17, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest leading lady has some fan mail to address. Watch this video as Elaine Paige, Betty Buckley, and Glenn Close all send Linedy Genao well wishes for the first preview.
Photos/Video: First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Gavin Creel, and More in the INTO THE WOODS TourPhotos/Video: First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Gavin Creel, and More in the INTO THE WOODS Tour
February 17, 2023

The national tour of Into the Woods will begin at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, N.Y. before officially opening soon at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Check out photos and videos of the cast in action!
share