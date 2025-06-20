Alyssa Click To Host One Night Only Audition Workshop at Ripley Grier Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alyssa Click has announced a one-night-only Audition Workshop for singers looking to sharpen their audition technique, taking place Thursday, June 27 from 6:00â€“8:00 PM at Ripley Grier Studios in Midtown Manhattan.

Each participating singer will receive 15 minutes of individual coaching with professional performer and voice coach Alyssa Click and acclaimed music director Canaan J. Harris. The hands-on session will offer performers the chance to workshop a current audition piece, receive constructive feedback, and ask questions about the audition process from professionals whoâ€™ve been on both sides of the table.

Participants must bring sheet music in the correct key. Space is limited to ensure personalized attention for each singer.

For those interested in attending as observers, a $5 audience option is available. Audience members will be able to watch the workshop and take notes throughout the evening.

This event is designed for performers preparing for summer auditions, college program submissions, or anyone looking to gain more confidence in the audition room.

Workshop Details:

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM â€“ 8:00 PM

Location: Ripley Grier Studios, Midtown NYC

Featuring: Music Director Canaan J. Harris

Tickets: Limited performer spots available; $5 audience option for auditors

To register, use the links below:

Performer Registration

Audience Registration

Questions can be directed to Alyssa at alyssa-click.com.