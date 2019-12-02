All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday

No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like "Mean Girls" and "Come From Away" to new shows like "Slave Play" and "Caroline, or Change" to holiday fare like "Slava's Snowshow," you can get tickets to the best of Broadway for our best prices of the year.

All that jazz has never been so affordable, and now's your time to pounce on this $39 ticket deal to the second longest-running Broadway show of all time. Get ready to cell block tango your way to the theater to witness these sizzling murderesses.

This $39 ticket price is pretty magical, and so are these masterful magicians. Get ready to experience some holiday magic (literally) with the return of these "America's Got Talent" performers.

Welcome to the Rock! Book your ticket to Gander, Newfoundland for only $39 to discover how this small town banded together to welcome 7,000 stranded airline passengers on Sept. 11, 2001.

ANNIE MCNAMARA and SULLIVAN JONES in "Slave Play" on Broadway. (Photographed by Matthew Murphy.)

Go see the play that has all of Broadway buzzing for only $35. Yes, you heard that right. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris is re-envisioning what Broadway can be with this thought-provoking play that has everyone talking.

We finally made fetch happen. As in, these $39 tickets to "Mean Girls" are so fetch (or grool, if that's more your thing). Get ready to see Tina Fey's hit Broadway show for the lowest price ever, only on TodayTix.

Sharon D. Clarke in 'Caroline, or Change.' (Photographed by Marc Brenner)

Tony Kushner. Jeanine Tesori. $39 tickets. Those words don't usually go together, but for Cyber Monday, the deal's all yours. This new Broadway revival, straight from the West End, stars Sharon D. Clarke in an Olivier Award-winning performance. Find out what it's all about with this unbeatable price.

There's an all-new cast and an all-new price for this once-in-a-lifetime production. You might know Harper Lee's seminal novel from high school, but Aaron Sorkin's adaptation brings fresh eyes to a timeless story. All rise for this show and $39 tickets.

$29 is a price that isn't often associated with Broadway, but you can get the best for your wallet and entertainment with this joyful snow globe of a show. Experience this delightful holiday trip complete with clowns, balloons, and falling snow.

Mary-Louise Parker is back on Broadway in her first (of two!) plays this season. Experience Adam Rapp's haunting drama about a creative writing professor navigating a potentially terminal diagnosis for only $39.

Playwright Bess Wohl makes her Broadway debut with this heartfelt play about a family struggling to stay together and navigating the nature of love. Performance start Dec. 23, but you can grab $39 tickets now.

Something's coming...something's good. $35 tickets to the Broadway revival of "West Side Story," that is. Check out this inventive new take on the classic musical about rival gangs bound together by a forbidden love affair.

Oooooooklahoma, where the Broadway tickets are $39! This Tony-winning revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical portrays the story in a new light. You'll never see it the same way again, especially not for $39.

Marisa Tomei is taking on one of the roles of her career in this Tennessee Williams play about a widow who takes up with a young soldier. See her tour-de-force performance for only $39.

Greek mythology meets musical theater in this singing adaptation of the Percy Jackson novels. And you can sing along too for just $39.

Is there anything Derren Brown can't do? The British mentalist is making his Broadway debut, reading minds and taking names, and you can witness his awe-inspiring tricks for just $39.

Debra Messing makes her Broadway return in this new play about a woman questioning her place in the universe over a series of birthdays. Get tickets to this production for only $39.

David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood star in this play about an investigator looking into the death of a sergeant, exposing the depths of the community's racial politics. Get tickets for $39 this Cyber Monday.

Check out all our Cyber Monday deals in New York!





