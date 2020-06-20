All Remaining ANASTASIA Tour Performances Have Been Cancelled Through Summer 2020
BroadwayWorld has learned that all remaining performances on the Anastasia tour have been cancelled through Summer 2020, due to the health crisis. The news was confirmed by a production source.
Cast member Mark Mackillop posted a heartfelt message on Instagram today in honor of the tour.
"Well this pandemic has officially brought our time on the road to an end. After 513 performances, 43 cities, 42 Tsar Bars, 13 nightly costume changes, 6 swan lake Odettes and 1 incredible family of actors, stagehands and managers that I had the pleasure of working with," he writes. "This show taught me so much about myself. Lessons I will take with me for the rest of my life. Thank you to all the creatives who put this story together and for giving me the opportunity. Until the next journey."
Well this pandemic has officially brought our time on the road to an end. After 513 performances, 43 cities, 42 Tsar Bars, 13 nightly costume changes, 6 swan lake Odettes and 1 incredible family of actors, stagehands and managers that I had the pleasure of working with. This show taught me so much about myself. Lessons I will take with me for the rest of my life. Thank you to all the creatives who put this story together and for giving me the opportunity. Until the next journey. @anastasiabway #me #men #mood #journey #anastasia #tour #travel #actor #singer #dancer #follow #followme #fanastasia #ballet #instagood #instadaily #inthewing #swanlake
A post shared by Mark Mackillop (@markmackillop) on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:48am PDT
The National Tour of Anastasia officially opened in October 2019 in Schenectady, NY.
The production starred Lila Coogan as Anya, Stephen Brower as Dmitry, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Victoria Amelia Bingham as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Brianna Abruzzo, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Alison Ewing, Peter Garza, Jeremiah Ginn, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lucy Horton, Mary Illes, Fred Inkley, Kourtney Keitt, Beth Stafford Laird, Mark Mackillop, Kenneth Michael Murray, Taylor Quick, Claire Rathbun, Michael McCorry Rose, Matt Rosell, Sareen Tchekmedyian, and Addison Mackynzie Valentino.
From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)