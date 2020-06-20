All Remaining ANASTASIA Tour Performances Have Been Cancelled Through Summer 2020

BroadwayWorld has learned that all remaining performances on the Anastasia tour have been cancelled through Summer 2020, due to the health crisis. The news was confirmed by a production source.

Cast member Mark Mackillop posted a heartfelt message on Instagram today in honor of the tour.

"Well this pandemic has officially brought our time on the road to an end. After 513 performances, 43 cities, 42 Tsar Bars, 13 nightly costume changes, 6 swan lake Odettes and 1 incredible family of actors, stagehands and managers that I had the pleasure of working with," he writes. "This show taught me so much about myself. Lessons I will take with me for the rest of my life. Thank you to all the creatives who put this story together and for giving me the opportunity. Until the next journey."

The National Tour of Anastasia officially opened in October 2019 in Schenectady, NY.

The production starred Lila Coogan as Anya, Stephen Brower as Dmitry, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Victoria Amelia Bingham as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Brianna Abruzzo, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Alison Ewing, Peter Garza, Jeremiah Ginn, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lucy Horton, Mary Illes, Fred Inkley, Kourtney Keitt, Beth Stafford Laird, Mark Mackillop, Kenneth Michael Murray, Taylor Quick, Claire Rathbun, Michael McCorry Rose, Matt Rosell, Sareen Tchekmedyian, and Addison Mackynzie Valentino.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

