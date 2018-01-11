All He Cares About is Love! Cuba Gooding Jr. to Play Billy Flynn in CHICAGO's West End Return

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

The murderous musical hit, Chicago, will return to London's West End!

Tonight, Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail has revealed that Academy Award winner, Cuba Gooding Jr., is set to don the fedora of Chicago's fast-talking defense lawyer, Billy Flynn in the production.

The show will mark Gooding's UK stage debut. According to Baz the star has the singing chops to do the role, but is working formally with a vocal coach for his big West End debut!

The show is currently scheduled for a one year run at The Phoenix Theatre beginning March 26. Tickets are now on sale. No other casting for the production has yet been announced.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

