Alice Ripley Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Songs Under An Evening Sky premieres tonight at 7pm ET on BroadwayWorld Events!

In celebration of her concert premiering tonight, Songs Under An Evening Sky, Alice Ripley will be taking over our Instagram today! Follow along with us on BroadwayWorld's Instagram.

Sit back, relax and join Tony winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home this evening, November 16 at 7pm ET!

"Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre.

The musical theatre legend will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters. Featuring songs by Tom Kitt/Brian Yorkey, The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Judy Garland and more! Alice is delighted to bring you this intimate, outdoor event filmed in front of a live, socially distanced audience. She hopes sharing her first live performance since the pandemic began will be healing to all. The night also includes a bonus exclusive acoustic set of Alice's originals performed inside the theatre.

Alice Ripley earned critical acclaim and won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony and Helen Hayes awards for her work as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Ms. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit, Side Show, and has been a part of seven original Broadway casts. Alice starred in the one woman off-Broadway play Pink Unicorn on three different stages. Film and television credits include Kathleen, Sophia's mother, on GIRLBOSS (Netflix), Leslie in the award-winning indie musical movie, SUGAR!, Bear With Us, The Way I Remember It, Muckland, Sing Along, Isn't It Delicious, The Adulterer, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods and Hee Haw. Ripley is an accomplished musician and has written and produced her own music. Recordings include "Daily Practice: Vol 1," "Outtasite," "RIPLEY EP," and "Everything's Fine," as well as numerous Broadway cast and compilation albums.

