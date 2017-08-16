Broadhurst Theatre Celebrates 100th Birthday Bash Tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony Award winners Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera), Wayne Cilento (Wicked), and more, recently joined the Broadhurst Theatre's centennial birthday bash at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight, August 16th, 2017, at 7:00 pm & 9:30 pm.

Alice Ripley and Wayne Cilento will appear at the 7pm show alongside Jerry Adler (The Good Wife), Eli Bolin (Story Pirates), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Carole Demas (Grease), Josh Franklin (Grease), Marcy Harriell (Lennon), Ilene Kristen (Grease), Sarah Charles Lewis (Tuck Everlasting), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), John Miller (Mozart in the Jungle), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Don Scardino (30 Rock), and Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), with more to be announced.

Judy Kaye will appear at the 9:30pm show alongside Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Eli Bolin (Story Pirates), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Charlie Franklin (The Secret Garden), Nathan Gardner (Big Fish), Anita Gillette (Cabaret), Brian Michael Henry (Million Dollar Quartet), Rob Maitner (Urinetown), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress),Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), Kevin Michael Murphy (The Book of Mormon), Paris Alexander Nesbitt (The Book of Mormon), Lewis Stadlen (The Front Page), Jodi Stevens (Urban Cowboy), Jason Veasey (The Lion King), and Natalie Walker (Puffs the Play), with more to be announced.

There will also be video appearances by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia), Walter Bobbie (Chicago), Brad Oscar (Sweeney Todd), and Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (Broadway Bound).

The evening will be co-hosted by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, author of The Untold Stories of Broadway series, and Robert W Schneider, co-host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, who also serves as the event's director and producer.

Schneider said: "We are so honored that all aspects of the Broadhurst's rich storytelling history will be represented at this theatrical homecoming. It is my feeling that our theatres should be celebrated in the same we celebrate national landmarks; taking a moment to recognize the great moments that have happened in one location make us appreciate their worth even more."

Tepper said: "I have loved the Broadhurst Theatre since I first set foot in it during the summer of 2005 to see Lennon! Since the Broadhurst was one of the eight theaters included in my most recent Untold Stories of Broadway book, I have spent much of the last two years interviewing those who have worked there, and exploring the theater myself. I've discovered many exciting secrets about the Broadhurst, and legendary stories that we are looking forward to sharing! From the secret tunnel to the Schoenfeld to the first song by the Gershwin brothers heard on Broadway... from Cabaret to Rachael Lily Rosenbloom... the fascinating life of the Broadhurst is sure to delight audiences."

Having been in operation for one hundred years, Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre first introduced New York audiences to such musicals as Fiorello! Cabaret, Dancin', Anastasia and many others. The Broadhurst Theatre's rich legacy will be celebrated through song and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Broadhurst stage!

Audiences can expect to hear the songs of the great writers whose works debuted on the stage of Broadway's famed Broadhurst Theatre, including John Kander & Fred Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, and Fats Waller.

The Broadhurst Theatre first opened its doors in 1917 with George Bernard Shaw's Misalliance. Located on West 44th street, between the Shubert Theatre and the Majestic Theatre, the Broadhurst has been home to 208 productions. Owned by The Shubert Organization, the Broadhurst's longest running tenant was the Tony Award winning Amadeus, which opened in 1980, while the shortest running tenant was Rachel Lily Rosenbloom And Don't You Ever Forget It in 1973.

In addition to its rich musical theatre history, the Broadhurst Theatre has also been home to playwrights George S Kaufman (June Moon), Sidney Kingsley (Men in White), Neil Simon (Broadway Bound) Alan Bennett (The History Boys), Nora Ephron (Lucky Guy), and Woody Allen (Play It Again, Sam).

The Broadhurst at 100! 54 Celebrates The Broadhurst Theatre will be music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross with Benjamin Nissen serving as assistant director.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 The Broadhurst at 100! 54 Celebrates The Broadhurst Theatre tickets can be purchased at 54below.com.

