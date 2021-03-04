Alice Ripley, Joe Iconis and More Join OUT FOR BLOOD Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

OUT FOR BLOOD: THE STORY OF CARRIE THE MUSICAL has announced a packed line-up for its final episodes starting today, available on from the Broadway Podcast Network and available to play below.

Guests sharing their memories and experiences of recent productions of CARRIE include:

- Director of the 2012 revival of Carrie Stafford Arima with stars Molly Ranson (Carrie) and Carmen Cusack (Miss Gardner) and Grammy-nominated vocal designer AnnMarie Milazzo (Spring Awakening, Next to Normal, Finding Neverland).

- Tony Award winning actress Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show) from the 2016 Seattle production, plus director Louis Hobson and co-star Keaton Whittaker (Carrie)

- Playwright and screenwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (writer of the Carrie screen adaptation 2013, Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics, showrunner of Riverdale)

- Carrie super-fan Joe Iconis (Tony nominated creator of Be More Chill)

- From the LA immersive production of Carrie, director Brady Schwind and cast members Emily Lopez and Kayla Parker

- From the Southwark Playhouse, London production of Carrie, director/choreographer Gary Lloyd and cast members Evelyn Hoskins (Carrie), Jodie Jacobs (Miss Gardner) and Kim Criswell (Margaret)

- Star of the original Carrie workshop and creator of the cult movie Camp, Tony nominee Todd Graff

- Creator and star of drag parody S'Carrie! The Musical, David Cerda

- Author of Flop Musicals of the Twentieth Century, Stephen Purdy

- Creatives and cast members from the famous early unauthorised productions at Stagedoor Manor and Emerson College

OUT FOR BLOOD: THE STORY OF CARRIE THE MUSICAL is an original ten-part podcast documentary exploring the history and mysteries of 'Broadway's greatest flop', CARRIE THE MUSICAL.

The first half of the series has attracted critical acclaim, thousands of downloads and over sixty 5-star reviews on Apple Podcasts from listeners in its first month. It is hosted by Holly Morgan and Chris Adams, two life-long fans of the show who, upon re-discovering a dusty VHS bootleg of Carrie from their university days, decided to track down the people who had experienced Carrie first-hand and get answers to some of their burning questions.

The final episodes of the series explore the phenomenon of an army of fans keeping the legacy of the show alive for over twenty years until the writers finally agreed to revisit the doomed show for an intimate-scale revival in 2012, and the subsequent explosion of worldwide productions which led to the musical being showcased as the first musical episode of the hit TV series Riverdale. The concluding episode revisits original cast members including Linzi Hateley, Charlotte d'Amboise, Sally Ann Triplett and lyricist Dean Pitchford for their final thoughts on the show's turbulent life and how it changed their lives.

Originally developed and staged in 1988 by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Carrie is one of theatre history's most infamous shows thanks to its notably short life and abrupt ending, disastrous reviews, mystifying design choices, revolting cast members and its notorious backstage tension and feuds. Despite a try-out run in Stratford, plagued with technical issues and an incomprehensible plot, very few changes were made before its big-budget transfer to Broadway, which infamously ended after just sixteen previews and five performances.

